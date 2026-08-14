Chutney Confidentials

Improvisations welcome

The personal remains important, though. Tilak speaks of her mother with the complicated familiarity of someone whose relationship with her was shaped as much by the kitchen as by anything else. “It’s not easy to get away from the shadow of your mother,” she says, recalling a generation of women for whom cooking was not merely domestic work but often one of the few spaces they could call their own.

Yet Chutney Chronicles deliberately moves beyond that one kitchen. A recipe becomes a way of following an ingredient into another region; a memory opens into a story; a seemingly minor accompaniment reveals the ingenuity of the people who make it.

That may be the book’s most interesting proposition. Chutney does not need to be dressed up as something grand. It can remain inexpensive, improvised and everyday. What changes is the attention paid to it. Tilak’s book takes knowledge that has traditionally travelled from kitchen to kitchen and gives it another route onto the page, through research, testing and photographs, and eventually back into another kitchen.

Her hope is simple. “I would like to think that this book is going to be a nice chat about many things over a dish of chutney,” she says. For a food that occupies such little space on the plate, there is quite a lot to talk about.