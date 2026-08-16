All in the family

The Complex is Karan Mahajan’s first novel in a decade. Before readers get to access the messy affairs of the Chopra family residing in the titular building in the north of Delhi, Mahajan shares a note, informing them that the novel is based on “the family circumstances” of Mohit Chopra.

With Mohit, the author corresponded on two occasions, but he was surprised to find himself named as the “literary executor” in the former’s will. This novel, therefore, can be considered a “creative revision or posthumous collaboration” with Mohit, who had kept a 1,00,000-word “unsent message” for his Russian friend, which Mahajan was given access to.

This interesting caveat heightens readerly expectations. Or, if the note itself is fictive—a clever literary caveat, an invitation to co-create and imagine the Chopra family’s decline alongside the author himself.