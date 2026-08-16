History in the dock

The structure of Akash Vajpai’s Freedom on Trial: Twelve Cases That Shaped India’s Struggle for Independence is clever. It opens with the 1945 INA trial at the Red Fort, which he calls the final nail in the coffin of British rule, and closes with Mangal Pandey, whose court-martial lit the fire of 1857. The book runs backwards through time, ending where the struggle began. In between sit Gandhi, Tilak, the Alipore and Kakori conspiracies, Bhagat Singh, Savarkar at Nasik, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Basant Biswas, Madan Lal Dhingra and Udham Singh.

The frame is set by Justice DY Chandrachud’s foreword, which argues that these trials matter not for their verdicts but for the questions they left open, and warns that “legality, when detached from moral purpose, can transform into an efficient instrument of injustice.” It is a sharp line, and the twelve chapters that follow are essentially its extended footnote.

The best chapter is also the calmest. Gandhi’s 1922 sedition trial is rebuilt almost minute by minute: the accused giving his occupation as farmer and weaver, the magistrate visibly startled, the courtroom rising for a man the law had already filed as a criminal. Gandhi’s statement still carries: “I discovered that I had no rights as a man because I was an Indian.” Vajpai lets Judge Broomfield’s sentencing remarks run in full, and handles the moment when the judge bows to the man he has just jailed for six years without any tug at the reader’s sleeve.