Travel through imperial cartography

The fortunes of empires often depended on the routes that sustained them. Their policies and systems of governance were shaped by the condition of these networks, while changes in their course could alter political and economic relationships. The book brings into focus an aspect of Indian history that is often missing from conventional accounts: the infrastructure of movement that made political power and commercial prosperity possible.

This interplay of movement and culture is particularly evident in Chavan’s account of Amravathi. “It was this confluence of wealth and movement that gave rise to Amravathi, one of the earliest great cities of the Eastern Deccan. A place where the trade was not only in grains and goods, but also in philosophies and prayers,” he writes. A major diamond-trading centre, Amravathi became a meeting ground for different faiths and traditions. The traditions of the Nagas and Yakshas existed alongside Buddhism, traces of which remain in the Amravathi Stupa.

The Great Metal Highway offers another example. Chavan describes it as “a route that ran through Eastern India, linking the mineral-rich forests of Jharkhand with the green deltas of Coastal Andhra, and stretching north to Rajgir and Pataliputra.” Sacred routes leading to places such as Gaya also functioned as commercial networks, allowing minerals and other goods to move between different parts of India and beyond. Here, devotion and commerce travelled along the same routes, together shaping settlements and communities.