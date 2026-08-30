A matter of leaving

The first English translation of the first novel in Angika, Abha Purbey’s Gulabiya, originally titled Nai Baat, explores the lives of women in rural and semi-urban areas, and their struggles for self-determination in the face of limited access to resources and agency. Translated by Tejaswi Rawal and Shivangi, the story follows the titular farm labourer, inspired by a woman who had once worked for the author. Married off against her will, she was oppressed by her husband and in-laws before leaving them to reunite with her lover. She was never seen again. Her absence, and the circumstances that led to her actions, find literary expression here.

From the opening chapter: “Gulabiya is in the fields, but her mind is elsewhere; Balesar is not here yet.” This seemingly simple sentence should not be lost on readers. For one, there are few novels that centre the gendered labour of the fields. The second is the morally upright woman who continues to find purchase in the popular imagination. Gulabiya’s defiance towards the end, therefore, is a fitting pushback against such notions.