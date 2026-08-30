Love in the time of Hindutva

The book is a sociological take on the issue of love jihad. Divided into three sections, it explores the deliberate demonising of Muslim men, a primary factor that fuels love jihad. ‘Control’ and ‘terror’ are the two constant operatives that keep the propaganda going. It is the idea that a Hindu woman needs to be saved from the ‘demonic’ Muslim man. Using legal cases to explain how the majoritarian ideology has failed its women when it comes to equal rights and dignified living, Dalwai writes, “For Indian women crossing over the line, the Lakhshman Rekha, is a jihad. They must live out their lives within the space marked out for them, by a society severely prejudiced against them. Those boundaries are stifling and unfair, even cruel. However, they’re known by benign terms of family honour, community tradition and Indian culture. Patriarchy is a cunning system. It makes women carry their shackles like ornaments. Then any woman trying to disregard them can be seen as being rebellious, a jihadi.”

The book further discusses how politics spills into personal lives. Using personal accounts from her childhood, the author subverts the region vs. religion debate. She shares stories from her family, highlighting the fluidity of religious practices she experienced as a young adult. According to the author, it was the post-Babri demolition and 1993 Mumbai riots that made her aware of the religious dichotomy that surrounded her. Dalwai writes, “Being Muslim meant being the ‘other’ even in peaceful times.”