I don’t intend to make my readers’ heads spin: Geetanjali Shree

Between two cities, a river flows, but people have no memory of what happens on the ‘other’ side, except for the inherent fear that it must be avoided. In the titular story of Geetanjali Shree’s Once Elephants Lived Here, a short story collection translated by Daisy Rockwell, an old woman appears and disappears, a symbol of remembering and forgetting. “I am the mother of the mother of your mother,” she reminds the young man who had been wondering who she is. People have dissociated from the past to such an extent that confronting it becomes a radical act. Shree seems to convey the point in this story and others in the collection too, that our histories, yours and mine, are as much in the rivers, grass, and houses as they are in historical chronicles.

To a certain extent, the collection also explores different degrees of freedom and the effect they bring to life. The End shows the death of a long-reigning patriarchal head of a family and how this will finally release his wife from exhaustion. Whereas March, Ma, and Sakura has a joyous mother who has come to Japan to meet her son and also “wander about without any interference for the first time in her life.” And as long as freedom is owned, it can be as absurd as a woman falling in love with the sky that danced for her and “glowed red in pleasure” in So Much Sky.

The layers of meaning and structural complexity echo the craft exhibited in her International Booker Prize-winning Tomb of Sand. The rich atmosphere in each story gives each character a striking life that readers can relate to. In pushing characters outside their ‘way of living’ and exposing them to a different worldview, Shree depicts how often we need to go beyond what we accept as ‘life.’ Excerpts: