Japan’s Eiko Kadono, author of ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service,’ still believes in the magic of books at 91

KAMAKURA: Eiko Kadono, the author behind Japan’s most famous — and almost certainly most beloved — literary witch, has a little trouble going up the stairs these days.

At 91, she’s still writing every day and hasn’t stopped loving the color pink, dressing up or believing in the magic of books.

“Kiki’s Delivery Service,” which was first published in 1985 and turned into a 1989 animation film by Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli, is among 200 books she has written.

“I never tire of writing,” she told The Associated Press at her home in the picturesque seaside town of Kamakura, south of Tokyo.

With a little pink gate, the house is filled with books, pink chairs and her collection of animal figures.

“I’m probably a child at heart,” Kadono says with a small laugh.

Wearing her signature boldly framed glasses, Kadono is dressed in a colorful smock that her daughter designs especially for her.

She explains proudly that the sleeves are elastic at the wrists so they can be pulled up easily when she writes.

‘I love to write’

These days, she uses a keyboard, punching the keys slowly, one at a time. But when she is creating a story, it still all starts with writing by hand. She also draws pictures.

“I want to write so that the reader can visualize what I am writing,” she said. “I love to write.”

Still quick with her retorts, laughs and thoughts, Kadono shrugs off how she’s wearing a wig. She doesn’t understand why people might want to hide that. She wears red lipstick and acts a bit shy about her wrinkles.

Still, her writing hasn’t basically changed over the years. Though when she looks back on her past writing, she feels it’s wordier than her current crisp style.

The Kiki series in the original Japanese spans six books and three spinoffs. The first installment was translated into English in 2020 by Delacorte Press. It is now in 25 foreign languages.