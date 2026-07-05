Kitchen confidential

The contemporary kitchen has evolved far beyond its utilitarian roots. Today, it is a statement of design, craftsmanship and lifestyle—a space where bespoke finishes, sculptural materials, and seamless functionality converge. “A kitchen’s layered look comes from thoughtfully-composed material choices, textures at different depths, finishes that complement, and the right storage and cabinetry. The key is to build these layers in a cohesive way,” says Anju Mukhi Mistri, principal designer at Open Atelier Mumbai.

Making the right material selection based on the kitchen’s usage and overall aesthetic is key to creating a space that’s both functional and visually pleasing. Sneha Ostawal, principal architect at Source Architecture, suggests, “For cabinetry, I prefer marine-grade plywood for longevity and durability. In areas exposed to constant moisture, particularly under sinks, I recommend stainless steel cabinets as they help address concerns around hygiene, odour and water damage. For countertops, porcelain slabs and high-quality quartz work beautifully in most kitchens due to their durability and ease of maintenance. For backsplashes, I often suggest using the same quartz or countertop material to minimise grout lines.”