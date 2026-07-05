Kitchen confidential

The contemporary kitchen has evolved far beyond its utilitarian roots. Today, it is a statement of design, craftsmanship and lifestyle—a space where bespoke finishes, sculptural materials, and seamless functionality converge. “A kitchen’s layered look comes from thoughtfully-composed material choices, textures at different depths, finishes that complement, and the right storage and cabinetry. The key is to build these layers in a cohesive way,” says Anju Mukhi Mistri, principal designer at Open Atelier Mumbai.
Making the right material selection based on the kitchen’s usage and overall aesthetic is key to creating a space that’s both functional and visually pleasing. Sneha Ostawal, principal architect at Source Architecture, suggests, “For cabinetry, I prefer marine-grade plywood for longevity and durability. In areas exposed to constant moisture, particularly under sinks, I recommend stainless steel cabinets as they help address concerns around hygiene, odour and water damage. For countertops, porcelain slabs and high-quality quartz work beautifully in most kitchens due to their durability and ease of maintenance. For backsplashes, I often suggest using the same quartz or countertop material to minimise grout lines.”
Flooring plays a prominent role in how your kitchen is experienced. In open-plan layouts, interior designer Aanchhal Bhuwalka of AB Design recommends continuing the same flooring as the rest of the house or living room because it creates a seamless look. “If the kitchen is a separate space, a different flooring material can help define the area. Porcelain tiles, terrazzo, and natural stone are some of my preferred choices,” she adds. If you opt for wooden flooring, keeping it in contrast with the cabinetry can create an illusion of more space while adding another layer of visual interest.
Smart planning based on one’s pantry requirements and crockery can help create storage solutions that are intuitive yet discreet. “The goal is for the kitchen to absorb everything it needs to hold, with none of it visible yet all of it accessible,” opines Mistri. She further elaborates, “Integrated pantry systems, deep drawers, and floor-to-ceiling cabinetry maximise efficiency without compromising elegance.” According to Bhuwalka, lighter shades can make a smaller kitchen feel more spacious, while darker tones add richness and character to larger spaces. “I also like to ensure that the colours complement the rest of the home,” she adds.
A combination of ambient, task and accent lighting works best in the kitchen. Explains Ostawal, “Task lighting over the preparation areas is essential for everyday cooking, while overall ambient lighting ensures the kitchen feels bright throughout the day. Under-cabinet lighting is particularly effective as it illuminates work surfaces without creating shadows. Cabinet lighting can then be added to introduce warmth, depth, and a layered visual experience. When done right, lighting not only improves functionality but also transforms the kitchen into a space that feels inviting.”
Ultimately, timeless materials, intelligent planning, and impeccable craftsmanship come together to elevate the everyday.