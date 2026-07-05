The Greek geekiness and a bunch of nobodies

Psoas is “a goat-teat puller, a cheesemaker, a fixer of fences”, an ordinary man from Midea, fighting on the side of the Greeks. There is a clear pecking order—people like Psoas do not talk back to heroes, for “heroes cut down/ordinary men like blades of grass are scythed,/ and never did a blade of grass try to strike back”. When another nobody called Thersites is thrashed for insubordination, Psoas is overcome with brotherly love and goes to commiserate with him. Thersites complains about their lot, and their “miserable, anonymous deaths”.

“Who will sing of me, who will sing of you?

Why are we so little deserving of song?

Yet I’m a stupid goat, son of nobody?”

What motivates these nobodies to fight in other people’s wars? Psoas joined the war for the spoils, but ends up with none. Alternating between fright and bravado, these sons of nobodies get their share of slashing and mauling the enemy. But, unschooled in war etiquette, they may even go too far—an angry Psoas mauls Prince Mestor of Troy so badly that it brings down god Hades himself. When Hades asks Psoas to bring him the “flesh of death”, Psoas takes him the body of a child—the pathos is so intense that Hades begins to weep.