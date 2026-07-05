The Ottoman twilight in the Indian sky

From the Ottoman exile in India, the narrative gradually widens to encompass the growth of modern art in Istanbul and the political choices whose consequences continue to reverberate across the Middle East even today. More than a century later, the idea of the Caliphate remains contested, seen by some as a symbol of extremism, by others as a reminder of a tradition that sought to reconcile faith with modern thought. Mulla’s book inhabits this tension with nuance. He notes that Indian Muslims’ concern and fascination for the Ottoman Empire “helped encourage the Young Turks to embrace global Islamic politics.” This insight is particularly significant today, when divisions within the Muslim world continue to deepen. The relationship between Ottoman and Indian Muslims was not merely political. Rather, it broadened horizons, shaped ideas, art, and literature that extended beyond national boundaries.

One of the book’s most intriguing insights is its portrayal of Abdulmejid II at a moment of crisis. While many Muslim intellectuals and rulers feared the destruction of the Caliphate, Abdulmejid was more concerned with preserving Turkey itself. For him, the survival of the nation took precedence over the institution of the Caliphate, which held greater symbolic importance for Muslims beyond its borders. Mulla suggests that this tension contributed to the weakening of both the empire and the Caliphate. Against this backdrop emerged Turkish nationalism under Mustafa Kemal and his allies. As Mulla notes, “The victory of Turkish nationalism over the European powers led to widespread and raucous celebrations.” In many ways, the political order of the present modern Middle East continues to rest upon the choices made in that decisive moment.