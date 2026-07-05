The sound of earth

Sumana Chandrashekar’s Song of the Clay Pot: My Journey with the Ghatam is a book one wants to treasure, so one can soak in the richness of the musical heritage it offers.

Chandrasekar’s journey with the musical instrument ghatam is told with passion and eloquence. From the very first moment she feels drawn to the sound of the clay pot to the moment she masters it, she holds the reader in thrall. “I must have been asleep for about three hours. Suddenly, I sensed my fingers were moving on my belly. As they moved, I heard the sound of a pot. The smell of earth had engulfed me. I woke up with a start. No rain. No petrichor. And the night was warm and still,” she writes. And thus begins Chandrasekar’s involvement with the clay pot.

What makes this book a comprehensive whole is that the author weaves the history of the instrument into her own story. The ghatam started as a vital percussion instrument, but gradually slid down the hierarchy, falling far below the mridangam and being relegated to the back of the stage.