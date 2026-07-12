Of Gods, Demons, and Humans

As the novel unfolds, Neelakantan explores the diplomacy between Vishnu and the Asura king Rambha while preserving the Asuras’ sense of alienation. The novel also brings alive the political rivalry between the Cholas and the Pandyas through the coronation of Princess Meenakshi. In doing so, he shifts the conflict from the familiar trope of the Asuras’ desire for women to a broader struggle over power, history, and the claim to Kumarikandam.

The birth of Mahishasura, born out of the conflict between Rambha and the primal Asuri Nakta, further unsettles the existing order. Unlike the elite Yakshas or the established Asura hierarchy led by the guru Shukracharya, Mahishasura emerges as a force of rebellion, symbolising the rise of those who challenge rigid systems of power.

As Neelakantan tells Mahishasura’s story, he blends mythology with ideas of genetics, cloning, and mutation. “In this new world, we shall create bhu-asuras by mating with various creatures of this earth,” Mahishasura declares. His dream of “a world where we control everything, design and engineer every aspect of our lives, even decide to die” reflects the enduring desire for agency.

When Vishnu admits, “I never expected the Asuras will land here. Nor did I expect their ability to manipulate earthly beings to create something so potent like Mahisha,” he reveals how the Devas’ sense of superiority led them to underestimate the Asuras. This tension shapes the novel’s politics, where even Meenakshi’s efforts to restore order are thwarted by the relentless pursuit of power.

The Legend of Kumarikandam: Mahishasura is, therefore, more than a retelling of the conflict between Shakti and Mahishasura. It is a thoughtful reimagining of mythology that revisits enduring questions of power, hierarchy, and history. A must-read, indeed.