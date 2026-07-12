Of Gods, Demons, and Humans

The figure of Mahishasura, mentioned in the Devi Purana, has been reshaped over time by those in power. Anand Neelakantan’s The Legend of Kumarikandam: Mahishasura revisits this figure not merely as fiction but as a conversation between the past and the present, inviting readers to question what faith has often obscured rather than simply accept what it has preserved.
The narrative revolves around the cosmic struggle between the Devas and the Asuras, using the creation of the universe as the foundation for a larger meditation on power, belonging, and identity. While the Devas occupy the centre of the established order, Neelakantan shifts the focus to the Asuras, presenting them not merely as mythical antagonists but as a people in search of recognition and a homeland. As Shakti emerges as the novel’s central force, the story follows the Asuras’ growing ambition to conquer Kumarikandam and challenge the long-standing dominance of the Devas.
It is delightful to see how Neelakantan turns gods into deeply human figures. He reimagines Vishnu as a brilliant scientist whose idea of Shunya, both emptiness and zero, becomes the foundation of creation through a mathematical theorem. “The final theorem they (Vishnu and sage Vashista) developed and successfully tested explained everything and balanced the energy available in all its forms into a perfect emptiness, which they had called Shunya,” he writes. At the same time, Neelakantan blends mythology with archaeological imagination to recreate Kumarikandam as a prosperous land of knowledge, politics, trade, and innovation, making an ancient legend feel vividly alive.
With the pace of a cinematic thriller, the narrative remains firmly rooted in mythology. Both the Devas and the Asuras seek Shakti because only feminine energy can balance the universe. As the Asuri Nakta says, “Why can’t you see that, like all mathematical equations, it has to balance out to a Shunya, a zero? Why are we always getting it positive, what we call masculine? Where is the negative, feminine side that would balance it out?” Neelakantan reimagines Mahishasura’s quest not as one driven by lust or conquest, but as a search for balance in an order dominated by masculine power.
As Anand Neelakantan tells Mahishasura’s story of rebellion, he blends mythology with ideas of genetics, cloning, and mutation
As the novel unfolds, Neelakantan explores the diplomacy between Vishnu and the Asura king Rambha while preserving the Asuras’ sense of alienation. The novel also brings alive the political rivalry between the Cholas and the Pandyas through the coronation of Princess Meenakshi. In doing so, he shifts the conflict from the familiar trope of the Asuras’ desire for women to a broader struggle over power, history, and the claim to Kumarikandam.
The birth of Mahishasura, born out of the conflict between Rambha and the primal Asuri Nakta, further unsettles the existing order. Unlike the elite Yakshas or the established Asura hierarchy led by the guru Shukracharya, Mahishasura emerges as a force of rebellion, symbolising the rise of those who challenge rigid systems of power.
As Neelakantan tells Mahishasura’s story, he blends mythology with ideas of genetics, cloning, and mutation. “In this new world, we shall create bhu-asuras by mating with various creatures of this earth,” Mahishasura declares. His dream of “a world where we control everything, design and engineer every aspect of our lives, even decide to die” reflects the enduring desire for agency.
When Vishnu admits, “I never expected the Asuras will land here. Nor did I expect their ability to manipulate earthly beings to create something so potent like Mahisha,” he reveals how the Devas’ sense of superiority led them to underestimate the Asuras. This tension shapes the novel’s politics, where even Meenakshi’s efforts to restore order are thwarted by the relentless pursuit of power.
The Legend of Kumarikandam: Mahishasura is, therefore, more than a retelling of the conflict between Shakti and Mahishasura. It is a thoughtful reimagining of mythology that revisits enduring questions of power, hierarchy, and history. A must-read, indeed.