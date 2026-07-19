A life spent in inquiry

In recent years, history has become a subject of public debate for all the wrong reasons. There was a time when a television panellist claiming that the Taj Mahal was originally a temple would have been met with laughter for making such an absurd assertion. Today, however, mainstream films and media make similar claims without irony. This shift towards anti-intellectualism in public discourse calls for serious introspection. In Just Being, historian Romila Thapar reflects on her life, the India she has witnessed in over 94 years, and how she has experienced the gradual distortion of history over time.

Thapar begins by making it clear that this is unlike any of her previous books. Rather than an academic work or a historical study, Just Being is a record of memories, self-conversations, and the reflections that emerged from them. The prologue perfectly captures the nature and pace of the book, which demands patience. Appropriately, she closes it with lines from TS Eliot’s Burnt Norton: All time is unredeemable.