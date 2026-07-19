How great nations unmake themselves

Some books record the decline of civilisations from a safe and scholarly distance. Rajiv Dogra’s How Nations Fail isn’t one of them. He pulls you into the wreckage of history with both hands, refuses to let go, and insists you understand the nuances of his geopolitical meditation. This former diplomat who served in some of the world’s most contested posting grounds brings both the erudition of a voracious reader and the moral force of a man who has watched history being made, and then mishandled from the inside.

The book’s opening describes a tribal ritual of Bastar where every year the gods are held accountable for delivery. Failed gods are stripped of divinity and banished to a corner of the temple yard: “Without divine power, they are mere figurines made of wood and stone.” The implied question is: what happens if we apply the Bastar model to world leaders? This sums up civilisational accountability wrapped in tribal wisdom allegory and that power’s deepest truths live in folk traditions, ancient texts, and in parables not meant to be political, but in reality, are.

The book’s historical range spans Sumerian city-states, the collapse of Angkor Wat, the demonetisation fiasco; with eclectic skill Dogra channels Cicero’s essay on old age and Tony Schwartz’s confession about co-authoring The Art of the Deal. Dogra treats historical examples through subtle allegory: “great civilizations are not murdered. Instead, they take their own lives”—a line borrowed from Toynbee, but essayed through the density of surrounding evidence. The ghosts of past civilisations haunt the pages, examining humanity’s foibles: Gobekli Tepe (c. 8000 BCE), Teotihuacan, the Indus Valley’s patient adjustment to shifting rivers and the labour-market failure that drained Angkor Wat of the workers who maintained its irrigation canals. These clarify how civilizations are sustained not by genius alone but by the unglamorous continuity of collective maintenance, which can unravel quickly when that continuity is sundered.