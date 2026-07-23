The writer who introduced the world to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bodybuilding era has died

Charles Gaines, the author whose book and documentary “Pumping Iron” helped bring professional bodybuilding into the mainstream and introduce Arnold Schwarzenegger to the world, has died. He was 84.

Gaines died Tuesday, according to Greta Gaines, the author’s daughter. She did not reveal a cause.

“You always marched to your own drummer and inspired everyone around you to do the same,” she wrote in a tribute to her father. “Follow that bliss, catch that fish and kiss those lips while you can because my father was the live life to the fullest kinda guy.”

Gaines collaborated with George Butler to write “Pumping Iron: The Art and Sport of Bodybuilding,” which led to the making of the documentary “Pumping Iron,” for which Butler and Gaines wrote the script.

In the introduction to their 1974 book, Gaines wrote that he and Butler considered it “a sort of respectful report from the interior of an interesting, colorful and heretofore ignored region of American life.”

In a 2022 edition, he admitted that neither author thought “many people outside of the bodybuilding world would be interested in” the book. Gains wrote Schwarzenegger almost single-handedly “brought bodybuilding out of the shadows it had languished in since its earliest days in America and into the limelight.”

Schwarzenegger, who won seven Mr. Olympia and five Mr. Universe titles and who was pictured flexing on the cover of “Pumping Iron,” would harness the attention into a career, first in movies — including “The Terminator,” “True Lies,” “Twins” and “Predator” — and then politics, becoming governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

Gaines wrote that he’d been involved in bodybuilding in one way or another since he was 16, when he began lifting weights. “Pumping Iron” began as an article for Sports Illustrated in 1972 on a bodybuilding contest for Mr. East Coast.