The delicate art of walking a fine line

In an increasingly interconnected world, a nation’s place is shaped as much by its diplomacy as by its domestic politics. India, like many other economies, is struggling to maintain this balance as shifting geopolitical realities demand a more nuanced foreign policy. Effective diplomacy is not only about advancing national interests but also about securing economic stability and strategic influence. In A World Adrift: A Parliamentarian’s Perspective on the Global Power Dynamic, Manish Tewari, former Union Minister and three-term MP, examines these changing power equations with clarity, urging readers to move beyond textbook theories and media narratives to understand the complexities of an evolving world order.

Examining the growing rivalry between the US and China, Tewari argues that their economic competition continues to reshape the global order, even as many South Asian nations remain preoccupied with domestic concerns. “In a truly bipolar world, the defining trait isn’t who’s first. It’s that the two leading powers are leagues ahead of everyone else,” he observes. Yet Tewari moves beyond the familiar narrative of China’s rise to explore its internal challenges, from the shift from Mao Zedong’s communism to Xi Jinping’s version of it to an economic slowdown and mounting debt.