The inner life of #MeToo

Raha’s decision to centre the story on the partner of a predator is an intriguing one. Women like Urmi are often either ignored or pitied, without acknowledging that they, too, can be victims. Urmi herself has to grapple with societal and spousal expectations that she stand by her husband, no matter what, especially since she has enjoyed the perks of his success.

Shankar insists that everything that happened was consensual and that he should not be guilty. Convinced that he is the victim of vindictive women, he believes they have “gathered up their pent-up spite, their unspewed venom, and decided to attack him like a pack of she-wolves.” As for cheating on his wife, whom he genuinely loves, he puts it down to his illicit appetite for sexual adventures born of a raging libido, which makes him ponder: “What devilish impulse makes a man who loves one woman think nothing of making love to another?”

Urmi is forced to confront her own privilege when her helper’s sister is raped by a powerful godman who happens to be her neighbour. She begins to understand how poor, inarticulate women are repeatedly brutalised and broken by an unforgiving system. Urmi does what she can to help. “Patriarchy twinned with religion! The establishment was hardwired to protect this double bill of sacrosanctity,” she exclaims.