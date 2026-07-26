The Mystic-Prince and his fatal flaw

What if Dara Shukoh had become emperor? Few counterfactuals in Indian history have proved as enduring. Four centuries after his death, Shah Jahan’s eldest son continues to embody a lost possibility: a scholar-prince who translated the Upanishads into Persian, immersed himself in Sufi thought, sought common ground between Vedanta and Islam, and imagined different faiths as paths to the same truth. Defeated in the struggle for succession before he could inherit the Mughal throne, Dara remains one of those rare historical figures whose unrealised future has become as riveting as his life.

Amit Ranjan’s Dara Shukoh: The Faqir and the Throne of Thorns circles around that possibility without succumbing to the temptations of counterfactual history. As Carlos Grenier notes in the foreword, this is “a biographical history unconstrained by chronology.” Rather than reconstructing a life linearly, Ranjan explores the meanings that have accumulated around Dara across centuries. The result is part biography and part intellectual history.