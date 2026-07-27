Renowned Japanese author Keigo Higashino passes away at 68 due to colon cancer

TOKYO: Japanese mystery fiction author Keigo Higashino has died aged 68, his publisher said on Monday.

Higashino wrote more than 100 books after his debut in 1985, many of them translated into other languages and turned into television adaptations and movies.

"Author Keigo Higashino passed away due to colon cancer in the early morning of July 23. He was 68," publisher Kodansha said in a statement.

"We believe the works he produced will continue to captivate many readers. Please continue to enjoy Mr Higashino's novels," it said.

"We respectfully express our deepest condolences and hereby make this announcement."

Higashino, whose books include "The Devotion of Suspect X" and "Malice", had a big following around Asia, including in China.

"Thank you very much. Your 'Detective Galileo' series was the first novel I bought. Thank you very much for giving me the best reading experience ever," said one Japanese user on X.

Another posted: "Seriously? Unbelievable, please someone tell me this is a lie."

"Ever since I took up Mr. Higashino's novel as a teen, my life as a book lover started. His novels stunned me, influenced me and made me experience a whole range of emotions. These are all treasures of mine," added a third.