Deep into girl talk

In her international hit Butter—which incidentally became a hit after its English rebirth—Yuzuki picks apart the seductress game. How can a plump, homely, middle-aged frump kill the men she allegedly killed? Attractiveness lies in a wafer waistline, surely? And yet this woman had lovers, lovers who left everything to her, and then rolled over and died. The phenomenon of agency and ageing fuses with the practical need for material comforts, maybe even some real estate. Butter brought out how misunderstood this new notion of a delicate, manicured hand waving helplessly is; it is the calloused palm to the male brow that gets results. Butter is a voluptuous ingredient to taste and share in old recipes handed down from kitchen to kitchen. Hunger and nostalgia vie with the body’s need to rest, to remember. Don’t underestimate the power of satiety. A man fed to his gills on his favourite childhood dishes is in love.

Butter gives way to fish in Hooked. As with the previous book, the cover uses the title cleverly. The information about the fish industry is woven into the plot: “Japan consumed around 6,520,000 tonnes of seafood annually, and 40 per cent of that was imported. Many of these imports were ‘nameless fish’—in other words, types of fish commonly mislabelled…” As a character says dismissively: “But when alien meat is cut up and perched on top of their nigiri, everyone gobbles it down and says how delicious it is.” God, what are we swallowing in the name of fish burgers and sashimi? As Eriko muses: “(Shoko) seemed to think that it was natural that she would be able to eat all kinds of high-quality fish here, despite paying only 98 yen a plate.”