Portrait of a forgotten sage as a gentle rebel

Great figures in history are often betrayed by geography. Sree Narayana Guru, the 19th-century Malayali philosopher, poet, mystic, and one of the most consequential social reformers modern India has produced, is revered at home as a quasi-divinity, and was voted in a newspaper millennial poll as the greatest Malayali of the past thousand years. Outside his home state, he remains a footnote. Shashi Tharoor’s The Sage Who Reimagined Hinduism: The Life, Lessons and Legacy of Sree Narayana Guru is a sustained attempt to correct that imbalance: “not a comprehensive chronicle, nor a scholarly treatise” but “a tribute—a small offering at the feet of a towering figure whose light continues to guide us.” What follows is a richly-sourced, warmly-written biography that manages to be introductory without being simplistic and admiring without being hagiographic.
Any biography of Narayana Guru must first reckon with the Kerala he was born into in 1855. Tharoor does this with unflinching detail in the early chapters. The so-called lower castes were denied access to temples, schools, marketplaces, and public wells. Women from these communities were prohibited from covering their upper bodies. The concept of untouchability extended into “unshadowability” of enforced distances from upper-caste individuals and what Tharoor calls “unseeability”: entire communities who were required to announce their approach, shouting warnings like “I am approaching, avert your gaze, my masters.” Tharoor opens the biography, wisely, not at the Guru’s birth but at the moment that made him. On the night of Mahashivaratri, 9–10 February 1888, 33-year-old Narayana and his followers constructed a makeshift temple on the banks of the Neyyar River at Aruvippuram. Local Brahmins refused to install a deity, since the Guru and his followers were Ezhavas—a community classified as “polluting” and therefore barred from Hindu temples altogether.
At midnight, after hours of meditation, the Guru waded into the river and drew from the water a rock in the shape of a Shiva lingam, which he installed at three in the morning. As his poet-devotee Kumaran Asan later recorded, the entire crowd seemed to have “only one mind, one thought, one prayer among them.” When the Brahminical establishment confronted the Guru’s authority to perform such a rite, his reply became legendary: “This is not your Shiva, but our Shiva.” Tharoor’s reading of this moment places it in the lineage of great symbolic acts of civil defiance: Jesus driving the money-changers from the temple, Luther nailing his theses, and Gandhi refusing to leave a first-class compartment. This was, Tharoor argues, “the first satyagraha, predating Mahatma Gandhi’s coining of the term by decades.” It is a bold claim, but the book earns it.
The biography’s middle section traces the staggering scope of what followed Aruvippuram. Over the next four decades, the Guru established approximately thirty temples across Kerala, each conceived not merely as a place of worship but as a centre of community building, education, and social upliftment. The temples eschewed fireworks and festivals in favour of schools, vegetable gardens, and small industries, anticipating, as Tharoor notes, Gandhi’s later advocacy of cottage industry as a path to economic self-reliance. The Guru’s humour, too, comes through. When a devoted yoga practitioner rhapsodised about the digestive benefits of regular asana practice to the Guru—who remained diplomatically sceptical of its spiritual value—the Master listened and replied: “Is it really necessary to go through such effort for that? Wouldn’t a little castor oil do the trick just as well?” Sree Narayana made Hinduism, as Tharoor puts it, “intelligible, accessible, and morally credible.”
Tharoor writes as a scholar with a politician’s instinct for accessibility and a novelist’s sense of scene. This work arrives at a moment when the question of what Hinduism is, and whose Hinduism it is, has rarely been more contested
Readers familiar with Tharoor’s previous work—Why I Am a Hindu, The Hindu Way, or the Ambedkar biography will recognise that he writes as a scholar with a politician’s instinct for accessibility and a novelist’s sense of scene. This work arrives at a moment when the question of what Hinduism is, and whose Hinduism it is, has rarely been more contested. Tharoor’s achievement is to have restored Narayana Guru to a national narrative that has been too long without him. Ultimately, The Sage Who Reimagined Hinduism succeeds because it performs two tasks simultaneously: introducing new readers to a remarkable life while inviting them to reflect on the unfinished project of Indian social reform. By the final page, one is left with the sense that the book recovers a neglected possibility within Indian history itself that spiritual conviction and social equality need not be enemies, but allies.