Portrait of a forgotten sage as a gentle rebel

Great figures in history are often betrayed by geography. Sree Narayana Guru, the 19th-century Malayali philosopher, poet, mystic, and one of the most consequential social reformers modern India has produced, is revered at home as a quasi-divinity, and was voted in a newspaper millennial poll as the greatest Malayali of the past thousand years. Outside his home state, he remains a footnote. Shashi Tharoor’s The Sage Who Reimagined Hinduism: The Life, Lessons and Legacy of Sree Narayana Guru is a sustained attempt to correct that imbalance: “not a comprehensive chronicle, nor a scholarly treatise” but “a tribute—a small offering at the feet of a towering figure whose light continues to guide us.” What follows is a richly-sourced, warmly-written biography that manages to be introductory without being simplistic and admiring without being hagiographic.

Any biography of Narayana Guru must first reckon with the Kerala he was born into in 1855. Tharoor does this with unflinching detail in the early chapters. The so-called lower castes were denied access to temples, schools, marketplaces, and public wells. Women from these communities were prohibited from covering their upper bodies. The concept of untouchability extended into “unshadowability” of enforced distances from upper-caste individuals and what Tharoor calls “unseeability”: entire communities who were required to announce their approach, shouting warnings like “I am approaching, avert your gaze, my masters.” Tharoor opens the biography, wisely, not at the Guru’s birth but at the moment that made him. On the night of Mahashivaratri, 9–10 February 1888, 33-year-old Narayana and his followers constructed a makeshift temple on the banks of the Neyyar River at Aruvippuram. Local Brahmins refused to install a deity, since the Guru and his followers were Ezhavas—a community classified as “polluting” and therefore barred from Hindu temples altogether.