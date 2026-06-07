The desert laboratory

If Hindutva is the dominant experiment of majoritarianism in Indian politics today, Rajasthan has become one of its largest laboratories. The rise in mob lynchings, honour killings, and caste atrocities in the state indicates that it is an emerging battleground of Hindu nationalism. For decades, the political landscape of Rajasthan has remained divided along lines of caste, class, and identity assertions. How feudal lords continue to wield so much power, why political actors still subscribe to Rajput royalty, and how the state is spiraling into a new Hindutva hotbed are questions answered eloquently by journalists Deep Mukherjee and Tabeenah Anjum in the book From Dynasties to Democracy: Politics, Caste and Power Struggles in Rajasthan.

The authors present a rigorously researched and nuanced account of Rajasthan’s journey from feudal aristocracy to a democratic state. Mukherjee and Anjum have been reporting on the region’s politics for more than a decade, making the book a remarkable work. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje, and the emerging politician Sachin Pilot are among the political stalwarts whose personas have shaped Rajasthan’s political fortunes. The authors offer a sharp and analytical examination of the factors behind their rapid rise to power, including entrenched caste divisions, royal lineage, and political chauvinism. In Rajasthan, the authors write, caste has played a pivotal role in the formation of political parties, and its deployment in electioneering has only further entrenched caste identities.