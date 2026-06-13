Nigerian writer Onyeka Nwelue's 'Tokyo Spies' draws attention after reported 85 mn yen Japanese deal

NEW DELHI: Nigerian writer, filmmaker, jazz musician and cultural thinker Onyeka Nwelue has returned with a new literary novel "Tokyo Spies", which has drawn attention after a Japanese publisher reportedly acquired it in a major 85 million yen deal.

The novel, set in 1887, marks an unusual cross-cultural literary project by an African writer working with Japanese history, Chinese exile, calligraphy, family duty and moral reckoning.

The author also has an India connection.

Nwelue has worked, taught and travelled in India, and served as visiting assistant professor of African Literature at the University of Manipur, Imphal.

He is currently associated with the African Centre of India.

According to those associated with the book, "Tokyo Spies" is the first in a planned six-part literary project set in Japan.

The larger project is expected to explore themes of art, history, exile, cultural exchange and the moral cost of self-invention.

"Tokyo Spies" follows Zenjiro Ito, a young calligraphy student at Tokyo Imperial University, whose life begins to collapse after he learns that his entire family has fallen gravely ill.

Instead of returning home, Zenjiro flees to Tianjin in China, pretending that he is leaving Japan in pursuit of art.

In Tianjin, he is drawn into the lives of two women - Lin Ruo, warm and emotionally grounding, and Mei, disciplined, philosophical and exacting.

But the lie on which Zenjiro builds his new life cannot survive for long.

As his deception falls apart, he loses his home, his art, his lovers, his dignity and the future he had imagined for himself.

At the heart of the novel is calligraphy, not merely as an art form but as a language of truth, shame and self-confrontation.

Zenjiro's art becomes a mirror of his moral failure.