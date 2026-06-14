Rasputin and the Russia of myth

The premise Beevor establishes is “that rumour and conspiracy theories can produce even more powerful effects than reality.” For this, he deliberately chooses an impressionistic style, creating the setting and atmosphere by quoting from court gossip, anecdotes, memoirs and diary entries. Though the tone slants towards sensationalism, it reconstructs the social and psychological zeitgeist—the sense of unreality—that haunted the Romanov court in its final decades. For instance, “When, early in 1868, the Dowager Empress was pregnant with her firstborn, the future Tsar Nicholas II, she is said to have been traumatised by a prediction or a dream. She was terrified that her son would be killed by a Russian peasant, a moujik.” Thirty-eight years later, when she heard that “her son and daughter-in-law had become besotted with a peasant called Rasputin, she was horrified. Within the Romanov family, she led the opposition to his influence in the court.” This anecdote surfaces repeatedly throughout the book, deepening in its oracular quality as the narrative slow-marches towards collapse.

For all the scandals associated with Rasputin, Beevor’s portrayal of him is grounded. He is presented as an ordinary, semi-literate peasant. Coarse in speech, his charisma was shaped by the religious culture of rural Russia. A spiritual transformation made him a wandering pilgrim, a strannik. “Stranniki were typically nineteenth-century Russian pilgrims in the sense that they had no particular goal: they moved from one monastery or holy place to another across the vast land mass in their search of God and understanding. There were hundreds of thousands of them, perhaps even a million.” Rasputin’s spirituality, combined with his even deeper sensuality, made him “fixated on women.” There was a belief that one could get close to God only through remorse—“to be saved you had to sin to achieve sincere repentance”—that became the basis of Rasputin’s seduction technique.