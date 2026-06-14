The crown and the closet

For instance, “Section 377 of IPC (1861) not only criminalised sexual acts ‘against the order of nature’ but also forbid all sorts of ‘native’ homosocial ties.” IPC would often be invoked to announce “vaguely worded” laws that gave the colonial state “discretionary powers” —like a wide variety of women were branded “prostitutes”, sex outside marriage was criminalised, and abortion was banned and continued to police native women’s sexuality. Rajasekaran writes, “Any womxn who used her ‘social capital’ outside heteronormative marriage was seen as a sinner. Framed as a victim of her own excessive sexuality… A wide range of womxn, including polygamous/polyandrous wives, performing artistes, single mothers, widows, coolie womxn, and sex workers, were stigmatised as prostitutes under colonial rule for sexual impropriety.”

Written through a queer historiographical lens for a general readership, Rajasekaran attempts to reclaim India’s erased queer histories. She writes: “Sexuality wasn’t really a taboo; gender was a spectrum. Transwomxn find mention in several medieval texts. They are highly regarded citizens in these accounts, with some of them holding important positions at court. ‘Eunuchs’, who were castrated males, also find mention in Mughal records.” She argues that the British were “too primitive to understand complex classifications of gender like ‘non-binaries’ or ‘trans womxn’,” and so they clubbed everyone who was not properly male or female under the category of “eunuch,” and criminalised them.