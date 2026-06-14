The dark side

In Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India’s Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi, investigative journalist Pavan C Lall delivers a gripping chronicle of ambition, illusion, and deception that culminated in one of India’s most audacious financial scandals. Much like the man at the centre of the narrative, Nirav Modi, the book is as much a story about diamonds as it is about the shadows they cast—illuminating not just the business of gems, but the fault lines of trust, kinship, and regulation in India’s financial and social fabric.

From the outset, Lall makes clear that Flawed is not simply a tale of corporate crime—it is an anatomy of how a carefully curated personal mythology collapsed under its weight. The book unfolds with cinematic vividness, beginning with Nirav Modi’s Madison Avenue debut: an opulent event awash with celebrity glitter and billion-dollar baubles.