The dark side

In Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India’s Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi, investigative journalist Pavan C Lall delivers a gripping chronicle of ambition, illusion, and deception that culminated in one of India’s most audacious financial scandals. Much like the man at the centre of the narrative, Nirav Modi, the book is as much a story about diamonds as it is about the shadows they cast—illuminating not just the business of gems, but the fault lines of trust, kinship, and regulation in India’s financial and social fabric.
From the outset, Lall makes clear that Flawed is not simply a tale of corporate crime—it is an anatomy of how a carefully curated personal mythology collapsed under its weight. The book unfolds with cinematic vividness, beginning with Nirav Modi’s Madison Avenue debut: an opulent event awash with celebrity glitter and billion-dollar baubles.
The structure of Flawed is deliberately layered, moving from the intimate backstories of Modi and his mentor-uncle Mehul Choksi to the broader canvas of the Indian diamond industry. The book begins in Surat and Antwerp, charting the rise of the Palanpuri Jain community in the global gem trade, and ultimately segues into the gritty backrooms of Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar and the glossy storefronts of Hong Kong, London, and New York.
Modi emerges as a complex figure—brilliant, reclusive, and manipulative. His early ambitions, shaped by a disrupted childhood and elite schooling in Belgium, are convincingly traced. Lall notes that Modi’s rise was less about connections and more about crafting an aura. “Nirav was always a bright kid in school, regularly featuring at the top of his class and making straight As, and showing signs of leadership.” From photographing peers during compromising moments to fabricating tales of luxury gifts from industrialist families, Modi’s skill lay in blending half-truths into narratives of invincibility.
The most compelling sections of the book delve into the mechanics of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud. Lall explains with forensic clarity how Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) were used, reused, and reissued to secure overseas credit without sufficient collateral or scrutiny. The sheer scale—approximately two billion dollars—was enabled not just by complicit insiders but by a systemic failure to enforce checks.
Lall’s narrative strength lies not just in the crime, but in its context. The book offers a sharp commentary on the vulnerabilities of the diamond trade—its opacity, its reliance on community trust, and its attraction to those seeking untraceable wealth. The prose is lucid, detailed, and unpretentious. He balances the technical with the human with journalistic finesse.
The book also provides value for scholars of business ethics, financial regulation, and the banking sector, because its strength lies in connecting the dots between business practices and behavioural psychology. Flawed is not just a story of fraud; it is a sociological exploration of modern Indian capitalism—where aspirations outpace institutions, and where brand glitz often conceals financial precarities.