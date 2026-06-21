A tale of two countries

If, like this reviewer, you are not familiar with the work of the late Turkish writer, activist, and Member of Parliament Halide Edib Adivar, Soul Climate by Ines Baranay will make you seek Halide’s books out. At a time when the ties between India and Turkiye have frayed, Baranay has explored the connection between the two through Halide’s visit to India.

The story is an inventive braiding of memoir, fact, and fiction. Breaking the fourth wall, there are chapters where the author tells the reader directly where her imagination has come into play. The narrative unfolds at a gentle pace, is filled with socio-political nuggets, and is more driven by ideas than plot.

The factual part of the book deals with a trip that Halide Edib made to India in 1935, fulfilling a promise made to an Indian friend, Dr Mukhtar Ansari, whom she had met in Turkiye. Halide, an intellectual and freedom fighter, visited India when the country was fighting for independence. She gave lectures, travelled, and met important figures, including Mahatma Gandhi, whom she would go on to spend time with.