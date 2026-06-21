In the company of beautiful minds

This expansiveness is evident in CV Raman’s essay The Story of the Diamond. Known for his groundbreaking work in the 1930s, he writes with a sensibility that exceeds disciplinary limits. Diamonds emerge not merely as objects of analysis but as catalysts for wonder. His observations move from physics to speculation, and from there to ethics. As he puts it, “The essence of the scientific spirit is to look behind and beyond and realise what a wonderful world it is that we live in.” The remark captures both the curiosity that animates discovery and the sense of wonder that sustains it. A similar crossing of boundaries appears in Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar’s lecture, Shakespeare, Newton and Beethoven, or Patterns of Creativity, where he reflects on the affinities between artistic and scientific creation, suggesting that the pursuit of beauty, truth, and perfection shapes both.

Tagore’s presence gives the anthology a distinct depth. In My Reminiscences, he recalls childhood through fragments of memory and sensation, pushing back against the rigidity of formal schooling. His remark—“What I learnt there [in school] I have no idea… it is for psychologists to debate”—is both wry and revealing, questioning the value of institutional learning. From here, his reflections open into a meditation on modern life. Remembering a childhood shaped by a lack of abundance, he notes that “what little we did get we enjoyed to the utmost,” contrasting it with a present where excess dulls appreciation.