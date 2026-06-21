Life is what you make it

Books are seldom alternatives to therapy. But Dancing Snail’s It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone is no less than therapy in print. It feels like a warm embrace, relatable embodiments of the battles of the mind and the self. Words feel familiar, as if she is one with the reader, and understands what they go through. She talks about being considerate rather than upfront, maintaining healthy boundaries and a safe space from others, feeling seen, and her emotional needs. And by weaving intimate experiences from her own life, the South Korean illustrator and author offers the comfort that a good self-help book should.

There’s a reason Haneul Shin chose to call herself Dancing Snail—slow and lethargic to others, yet dancing at her own pace. She is like many of us—introverted but willing to participate at her own convenience. She channels Virginia Woolf when she writes, “We need rooms of our own to focus on ourselves and preserve our identity and independence. There is a word for this in German: spielrum…Just as invading someone’s physical space causes unease, forcing your thoughts onto someone else is a form of intrusion into their mental space. Even with the best of intentions…Whether it is helpful or handy, if it is unsolicited, it’s always better to hold it back.” She advises practising restraint while showering others with care.