Being Salman Khan

The first time I noticed Salman Khan on screen, he hardly registered. In Biwi Ho To Aisi, he appeared as a tentative, almost self-effacing supporting player, pleasant enough, but far from memorable. There was little in that fleeting presence to hint at the cultural force he would eventually become. When he returned as the lead in Maine Pyar Kiya, the shift was evident, yet even then, the frenzy of 1989 seemed to orbit as much around Bhagyashree as around him. Salman was likeable, certainly. But the idea of him as a defining star of Hindi cinema, that too in the muscular, action-hero mode, still felt distant.
Some stars operate outside the usual frameworks of evaluation. Critics may debate their performances, question their script choices, or dismiss their films altogether. None of it significantly alters their standing. They thrive on something less tangible but far more potent: devotion. Salman Khan belongs unmistakably to this category. Mohar Basu’s Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood begins from this very premise: that to understand Salman is to confront a phenomenon that resists conventional critical vocabulary.
Basu’s book is not content with assembling a chronological catalogue of films and controversies. Instead, it attempts a more nuanced inquiry: how does an actor, often criticised and frequently embroiled in legal and personal controversies, consolidate such extraordinary and sustained popularity? Her answer unfolds not as a neat trajectory but as a series of cycles—reinvention, backlash, and resurgence.
Structurally, the biography avoids a linear, cradle-to-stardom approach. Basu organises her narrative around key phases and defining traits, allowing multiple versions of Salman to coexist. He is at once the soft-spoken romantic hero of the Rajshri era, the emotionally volatile figure glimpsed in films like Tere Naam, the swaggering action star of the post-2009 years, and the larger-than-life public persona known simply as ‘Bhai’.
The early sections revisit his breakthrough years with a fresh perspective. The hesitation surrounding Maine Pyar Kiya, from both Salman and director Sooraj Barjatya, serves as a reminder of how precarious stardom can be in its infancy. From there, Basu traces the consolidation of his image as the idealised romantic lead in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and his brief but notable forays into emotionally layered performances, particularly in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Tere Naam. The latter, with its stark and tragic conclusion, stands out as one of the rare instances where Salman the actor seems to eclipse Salman the star.
The most decisive turning point, however, arrives with his reinvention in the late noughties. With Wanted and, more emphatically, Dabangg, Salman recalibrated his screen image. Physicality became central; the body itself turned into spectacle. Dialogue acquired a punchline quality, designed for instant recall and repetition. Basu carefully situates this transformation within broader industry shifts, particularly the emergence of the 100-crore benchmark and the changing economics of mainstream Hindi cinema.
In Basu’s biography, Salman is at once the soft-spoken romantic hero of the Rajshri era, the emotionally volatile figure glimpsed in films like Tere Naam, and the larger-than-life public persona known simply as ‘Bhai’
Importantly, the book does not sidestep the more troubling aspects of his public life. The legal cases, the controversies, and the media scrutiny are all addressed with restraint. Episodes that have often been sensationalised elsewhere are treated with relative discretion, ensuring that the narrative remains focused on his professional journey and public persona rather than devolving into gossip. Basu avoids sensationalism, focusing instead on a more intriguing question: why does public support for Salman remain so resilient? Why do audiences repeatedly return, seemingly willing to separate the star from the scandals? Her explanation centres on the idea of perceived authenticity. Salman, she suggests, comes across as unfiltered: impulsive, flawed, and emotionally transparent. In a cultural context that often values sincerity over polish, this quality becomes a powerful asset.
One of the book’s strengths lies in its exploration of fandom. Drawing on interviews and anecdotal accounts, Basu captures the intensity and breadth of Salman’s appeal. His stardom is not confined to multiplex audiences or urban centres; it extends across regions and into the diaspora. The rituals associated with his film releases—the first-day-first-show frenzy, the collective cheering, the celebratory atmosphere—transform movie-going into a communal experience.
Basu also pays considerable attention to his off-screen persona. The contrast between his immense fame and his relatively modest living arrangements at Galaxy Apartments is particularly striking. His philanthropic work through the Being Human foundation is discussed alongside industry anecdotes that emphasise his reliability in moments of personal crisis. These stories contribute to a carefully balanced portrait: a man capable of both controversy and generosity, unpredictability and loyalty.
Basu’s journalistic background is evident in her clear prose and well-organised research. While there are moments where her admiration surfaces, the overall tone stops short of uncritical adulation. For readers who have maintained a certain distance from Salman’s brand of cinema, the book offers an engaging reconsideration. It prompts a re-evaluation not just of his films but of the larger ecosystem that sustains his stardom: single-screen cultures, evolving audience expectations, and the peculiar authority he wields on television through Bigg Boss.
Ultimately, the book does not attempt to resolve debates about his artistic merit. That is neither its aim nor its strength. Instead, it focuses on influence, on the intangible yet undeniable connection between star and audience.