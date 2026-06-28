Being Salman Khan

The first time I noticed Salman Khan on screen, he hardly registered. In Biwi Ho To Aisi, he appeared as a tentative, almost self-effacing supporting player, pleasant enough, but far from memorable. There was little in that fleeting presence to hint at the cultural force he would eventually become. When he returned as the lead in Maine Pyar Kiya, the shift was evident, yet even then, the frenzy of 1989 seemed to orbit as much around Bhagyashree as around him. Salman was likeable, certainly. But the idea of him as a defining star of Hindi cinema, that too in the muscular, action-hero mode, still felt distant.

Some stars operate outside the usual frameworks of evaluation. Critics may debate their performances, question their script choices, or dismiss their films altogether. None of it significantly alters their standing. They thrive on something less tangible but far more potent: devotion. Salman Khan belongs unmistakably to this category. Mohar Basu’s Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood begins from this very premise: that to understand Salman is to confront a phenomenon that resists conventional critical vocabulary.

Basu’s book is not content with assembling a chronological catalogue of films and controversies. Instead, it attempts a more nuanced inquiry: how does an actor, often criticised and frequently embroiled in legal and personal controversies, consolidate such extraordinary and sustained popularity? Her answer unfolds not as a neat trajectory but as a series of cycles—reinvention, backlash, and resurgence.