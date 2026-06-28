Self-help in the sagas

Deepam Chatterjee’s The Foundation of a Fulfilling Life has its heart in the right place. Drawn from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Upanishads, Puranas, Panchatantra, Hitopadesha, and the Jatakas, the stories shared here aim to edify modern readers and help them cull ancient wisdom to deal with modern dilemmas. “Meaning doesn’t always arrive like a lightning bolt. Sometimes, it grows slowly, through things we return to again and again; through small acts of care; through conversations that leave us feeling more human,” Chatterjee writes. In this spirit, the book professes not to preach or instruct but to encourage the reader to pause, reflect, and act with greater meaning guided by the stories which have been passed down for generations.

There is a nice mix of well-known and more obscure stories neatly filed into categories of finding meaning and purpose, overcoming fear and obstacles, building strong relationships, and living a life of integrity and excellence, among others. But the format, though well-intentioned, tends to be limiting, as such complex stories are condensed to an itty-bitty version designed to bring out exactly one life-affirming message. Ironically, this plays right into the hands of a worldview that the book claims to be against: “We are constantly nudged—sometimes gently, sometimes forcefully—towards quicker, easier, more immediate results.”