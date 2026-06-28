The fine print behind fine skin

The Skincare Guide That Will Change Your Life by dermatologist Dr Deepali Bhardwaj is a practical, no-jargon handbook that cuts through the clutter of trendy skincare advice. Drawing on over 16 years of clinical experience, the book combines real-life references with accessible explanations.
It opens with the subject that is increasingly becoming viral in today’s social media age: the K-beauty and glass skin obsession. Cautioning against falling for every trend, Dr Bhardwaj writes, “I tell all my patients that they should never expect miracles from their skincare doctors.” This sentence sets a practical foundation for what the book offers.
One of the book’s strengths is its focus on Indian readers in cities. From pollution to heatwaves and Ozempic-led weight loss treatments, Dr Bhardwaj addresses issues that are timely and relevant. The suggestions she offers do not involve expensive products but home remedies such as essential oils, camphor, and curd that simplify skincare.
Throughout the text, sunscreen is perhaps the most used word, and remains a saviour that the dermatologist heavily recommends. However, she clarifies yet another myth: the idea that a sunscreen with the highest SPF value is the best choice. She says that it does not assure superior protection but may create a “false sense of security.” Although the guide could elaborate more on the importance of the skin’s barrier and how to protect it, it is a fairly easy read and a holistic guide to skincare.
What made you write this book?
There are plenty of skincare books in the market, but some oversimplify skincare while others overcomplicate it. I wanted to write a book right in the middle that balances medical knowledge with an emotional layer. The idea was also to create a skincare guide specific to Indian skin, lifestyle, and climate. As it is not meant for doctors but common people, the book is not led just by science but also by experience. It draws from my practice of 16 years. My daily interactions with patients helped shape the book.
Social media is setting unrealistic skincare goals. What is the role of Instagram reels in skincare today?
Social media’s influence on skincare is widespread and almost dangerous. Influencers talk about chemicals without reiterating the importance of sunscreen. They suggest glutathione without informing about its long-term impact on kidneys. Social media shows that one can use Korean skincare and have glass skin, but that is not true. It requires following a rigorous 10-step routine with a Korean diet for it to actually work.
As a dermatologist, I meet such patients every day and tell them that skincare is not about perfection that social media sells—it is about understanding one’s own skin. Following such reels is like gambling with the skin; a 30-second reel can do damage that may last for up to 30 years.
Despite its foolproof results, why are people afraid of retinol?
Retinol is the only way to see actual anti-ageing results on your face. It is like a true best friend, so it is going to be harsh initially, but life-changing eventually. Its immediate impact on skin and the bad experiences of others online make people stay away from it. But if someone has had a bad experience with retinol, they have used it the wrong way—that is, without regular sunscreen use.
Skin barrier is the latest buzzword in skincare. What are the best ways to protect it?
The skin barrier gets damaged if anti-bacterial soap is used on the face, which strips the skin of good bacteria. The skin barrier needs protection, and the best way to guard it is through hydration. A simple way to do it is to apply moisturiser on skin that is slightly moist with normal water or rose water.
Hard water is a major problem in cities today. How can one prevent its effects on the skin?
Hard water is polluted with chemicals, and those living in cities such as Gurugram and Noida must apply antioxidants such as niacinamide or green tea extract on the skin. Antioxidants such as grapes must also be included in the diet along with amla.
What is one overlooked aspect of skincare that causes the most damage, but people still don’t realise?
It has to be sunscreen. Not using sunscreen damages the skin and increases the risk of sunburns and skin cancer. People are spending lakhs on anti-ageing skincare and treatments, but are not realising the importance of this simple product. Sunscreen must be a part of everyone’s life.