The fine print behind fine skin

What made you write this book?

There are plenty of skincare books in the market, but some oversimplify skincare while others overcomplicate it. I wanted to write a book right in the middle that balances medical knowledge with an emotional layer. The idea was also to create a skincare guide specific to Indian skin, lifestyle, and climate. As it is not meant for doctors but common people, the book is not led just by science but also by experience. It draws from my practice of 16 years. My daily interactions with patients helped shape the book.

Social media is setting unrealistic skincare goals. What is the role of Instagram reels in skincare today?

Social media’s influence on skincare is widespread and almost dangerous. Influencers talk about chemicals without reiterating the importance of sunscreen. They suggest glutathione without informing about its long-term impact on kidneys. Social media shows that one can use Korean skincare and have glass skin, but that is not true. It requires following a rigorous 10-step routine with a Korean diet for it to actually work.

As a dermatologist, I meet such patients every day and tell them that skincare is not about perfection that social media sells—it is about understanding one’s own skin. Following such reels is like gambling with the skin; a 30-second reel can do damage that may last for up to 30 years.