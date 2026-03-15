Poverty and other writerly pursuits

Any literary work must first entertain its readers. It is something Manu Joseph has often believed and repeated: a story must also be interesting. But in his work of non-fiction, Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us: The Psychology of Indians, Joseph appears to betray his writerly beliefs.

The book repeatedly returns to hypotheses Joseph has already aired, ad nauseam, at literature festivals and in interviews. If, like me, you have enjoyed his brilliant works of fiction, you may find yourself bored or disappointed. Divided into 18 chapters, the book is a clumsy potpourri of ideas that attempts to understand the state of the nation, the disparity between the rich and the poor, and what prevents an uprising against the rich. The easy answer, of course, is an age-old one: societies are seldom equal. As long as there are rich, there will be poor. Can the gap between them be reduced? Joseph appears content to leave that question to what he calls “career humanitarians”.