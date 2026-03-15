The Rajput Jewel in Akbar’s crown

Singh grew to manhood assimilating the best of both worlds, embodying both his native Rajput culture and the influences of the Mughal court. While shedding light on evidence supporting Akbar’s tolerant approach towards other religions, Hooja states unequivocally that he “…respected the religious beliefs and sentiments of all communities, particularly those of his Rajput allies and vassals.” At the same time, she does not shy away from depicting the harsh realities and heavy toll exacted in building and maintaining an empire. This is particularly evident in her narration of the events leading up to the battle of Haldighati and beyond, which entwined the lives of Akbar, Maharana Pratap of Mewar, and the emperor’s commander, Singh.

Following the indecisive battle of Haldighati, Singh’s loyalty to Akbar was briefly called into question. He had given the order not to pursue the Maharana or his retreating troops, a decision that displeased the emperor. Akbar chastised him by debarring Singh from presenting himself at court for a time, though he continued to deploy the general in other parts of the empire.

Singh served Akbar loyally in both military and administrative matters in Punjab, Kabul, Bihar and Bengal until the emperor’s death. Jahangir was less trusting of him, owing to the general’s support for a rival claimant to the throne, but there appears to have been no lasting ill will; Singh continued to serve the Mughals until the end of his life. Hooja captures all of this well. Her book would likely have pleased him.