A hundred windows into Bengal

In India’s literary hierarchy, it is perhaps the Bengali output that occupies the upper rungs. Their traditional tryst with the written word has brought the country global levels of recognition. Still, there might be one odd person who has not fully grasped the region’s contribution, and it is mainly him that The Bengal Reader addresses. Put together with utmost fidelity, in the hands of its stunning editor/translator Arunava Sinha, the book spans history and culture, fiction and non-fiction, including poetry, memoir, satire, farce, travelogue, and even a recipe, along with short stories and excerpts from novels. But most of all, the book serves as a microcosm of a formidable and collective intelligence.

From life-changing issues like Sati (plea against concremation) and widow remarriage to tracking Pather Panchali, with Shoubhik’s 1955 film review and Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s excerpt, it’s a wide arc. There are bursts of verse now and then. In a Hungryalist poem, an anti-establishment movement originated in Bengal, Shaileswar Ghosh writes: “The touch of my breath split the Communist Party into two”. In a Naxal one by Dipak Roy, “Those who were let out of the bus yesterday/To be shot dead lay on the road all night”. As Sunil Gangopadhyay calls out to the mythical Neera, in Kabir Suman’s It’s you I want, the wanting gets into every line. Whether in Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay’s latest novel or in a teacup, it’s you I want.

Life narratives stand out for the cameos they provide, like peeking into someone’s private diary. There is the exhausted mother in the excerpt from Rassanduri Dasi’s memoir, where childbirth and kitchen duties align with her account of accidental fasting, because this mother has simply no time to eat. Krishnabhabini Dasi talks about a Bengali woman in England. While Binodini Dasi rues: “All wretched fallen women in prostitution like us have to contend with upheavals constantly…” Chandramukhi tells Devdas, as cued by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, “I do not believe that Parvati betrayed you. On the contrary, I believe you have deceived yourself.” A home truth most men pay a fortune to hear even today.