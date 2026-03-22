The faith and the fable

In a political age that prizes image over inquiry, Giorgia Meloni’s I Am Giorgia: My Roots, My Principles offers itself as both confession and construct, a memoir that wishes to sound like testimony while performing the precision of myth-making. In Sylvia Adrian Notini’s supple and alert translation, Meloni’s voice retains a charming briskness: rapid, combative, yet unexpectedly lyrical. The result is a narrative that reads less like an autobiography than like the staging of conviction, an attempt to transform biography into creed.

The book begins in Garbatella, that paradox of a neighbourhood, working-class yet self-aware, gritty but gregarious, which Meloni turns into both geography and symbol. The young Giorgia’s story of a mother’s endurance and a father’s disappearance acquires the rhythm of political parable: out of absence comes discipline; from disorder, faith. She remembers her mother’s near-abortion as the hinge of fate, the instant when providence intervened, and purpose began. The tone is intensely personal, but already there is the shaping instinct of ideology, the early pain transmuted into moral architecture: family, faith, identity, nation.

Meloni’s recollections of adolescence are less about events than about the gradual crystallisation of self-belief. Politics arrives not as ambition but as revelation, the discovery of a cause that mirrors the hunger for order. The voice here is not that of the conventional politician smoothing rough edges; it is the apprentice ideologue sketching the grammar of belonging.