The faith and the fable

In a political age that prizes image over inquiry, Giorgia Meloni’s I Am Giorgia: My Roots, My Principles offers itself as both confession and construct, a memoir that wishes to sound like testimony while performing the precision of myth-making. In Sylvia Adrian Notini’s supple and alert translation, Meloni’s voice retains a charming briskness: rapid, combative, yet unexpectedly lyrical. The result is a narrative that reads less like an autobiography than like the staging of conviction, an attempt to transform biography into creed.
The book begins in Garbatella, that paradox of a neighbourhood, working-class yet self-aware, gritty but gregarious, which Meloni turns into both geography and symbol. The young Giorgia’s story of a mother’s endurance and a father’s disappearance acquires the rhythm of political parable: out of absence comes discipline; from disorder, faith. She remembers her mother’s near-abortion as the hinge of fate, the instant when providence intervened, and purpose began. The tone is intensely personal, but already there is the shaping instinct of ideology, the early pain transmuted into moral architecture: family, faith, identity, nation.
Meloni’s recollections of adolescence are less about events than about the gradual crystallisation of self-belief. Politics arrives not as ambition but as revelation, the discovery of a cause that mirrors the hunger for order. The voice here is not that of the conventional politician smoothing rough edges; it is the apprentice ideologue sketching the grammar of belonging.
Yet it would be naïve to read the memoir as an innocent record. Meloni understands the power of narrative; she edits her past with the precision of a strategist. Garbatella, for instance, is recoloured into an emblem of hardship more severe than it ever was. The memoir’s emotional coherence lies in its refusal of self-pity. Meloni has, as she writes, “lived with the ghost of a father who chose to vanish”, yet she declines to convert this wound into grievance.
As the narrative advances from the youth wing of a post-Fascist movement to the leadership of Brothers of Italy, Meloni frames her ascent not as an aberration but as the logical consequence of conviction. She positions herself as the perennial outsider—the woman in a man’s arena, the nationalist in a cosmopolitan chorus—whose stubborn faith in origins becomes a form of legitimacy. Her famous declaration, “I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian,” supplies the book’s skeleton.
Still, the intellectual terrain is uneven. Her critique of globalisation, feminism, and liberal modernity often gestures towards argument but settles for assertion. The clarity she values can harden into dogma; the eloquence that animates her memories sometimes deserts her when faced with abstraction. And the silence surrounding Mussolini and the ideological ancestry of her movement is conspicuous, weakening the memoir’s moral candour.
What saves I Am Giorgia from the sterility of polemic is the pulse of the personal. Meloni writes vividly of her daughter, Ginevra, and with disarming honesty of her regret that ambition and circumstance have limited her motherhood to one child.
Faith, for Meloni, is the thread that binds all fragments. She was not baptised as a child—her father’s atheism forbade it—and her later return to belief feels less ecclesiastical than existential. Religion, in her telling, becomes civilisation’s memory, the keeper of Europe’s moral order against the drift of relativism.
In its closing chapters, the memoir gathers the aura of a larger argument, not merely about one woman’s rise but about a continent’s unease with abstractions, suspicious of technocracy, yearning for rootedness.
Whether one agrees with her or not is beside the point. Its importance lies in the precision with which it captures the emotional logic of contemporary conservatism. The memoir arrives not as propaganda but as a portrait of a politician who has turned autobiography into argument, and argument into myth. It may not persuade the sceptic, but it compels attention.