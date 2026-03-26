Tracy Kidder, Pulitzer-winning author who turned unlikely subjects into bestsellers, dies at 80

Tracy Kidder, an award-winning narrative nonfiction writer who turned everything from computer engineering to life in a nursing home into unexpected bestsellers, has died. He was 80.

His son, Nat Kidder, confirmed to The Associated Press that Kidder died from lung cancer Tuesday at his daughter’s home in Boston.

Kidder won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award for his 1981 work “The Soul of a New Machine,” which delved into the work of a fledgling computer company long before most people cared about the inner workings of Silicon Valley.

“It was like going into another country,” Kidder told the AP at the time. “At first, I didn’t understand what anybody was saying.”

Over the ensuing decades, Kidder immersed himself in worlds he was previously unfamiliar with, producing richly researched books about topics that may not sound like light reading.

For 1989’s “Among Schoolchildren,” he spent a year in a fifth-grade classroom, highlighting the dedication of an inner-city teacher in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Later, for 1993’s “Old Friends,” he observed the dark side of growing old in America while also chronicling how two friends maintained their dignity in a nursing home despite their infirmities.