From Idealism to Realpolitik

When crowds thronged Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to back social activist Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement in 2011, few believed the protests would give birth to a political alternative promising transparent, clean and people-centric governance. The formation of the Aam Aadmi Party was therefore widely welcomed by those disenchanted with traditional politics.

But over a decade later, the AAP is no longer the idealistic force it set out to be. Instead, it has joined the ranks of the very parties it once denounced. The party’s journey from those heady days to the present has been chronicled by journalist Sayantan Ghosh in his book The Aam Aadmi Party: Uprising and its Undoing. Having closely observed the party as a political reporter and briefly worked with then Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Ghosh offers insights into AAP’s rapid rise and decline.