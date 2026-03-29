Knot your average throwback

In contemporary design, heritage is less about preservation and more about translation—distilling the past into something relevant for today. With Now-Stalgia, a new rug collection created with cultural curator Eeshaan Kashyap, Obeetee approaches tradition with an easy confidence, reworking historic influences without leaning too heavily on nostalgia. Kashyap begins with a simple provocation. “What we call ‘heritage’ today was once radical and contemporary in its own moment,” he says. “Time doesn’t move in a straight line, it folds into itself.” That idea of time folding informs the collection, which feels like a conversation across eras.

Kashyap’s interdisciplinary practice—spanning food, culture and design—also shapes his approach. “Food is about layering—flavour, texture, memory. I approached textiles in a similar way,” he explains. Drawing from Ottoman textile traditions—particularly the richness of silk velvets—the collection navigates influence with restraint. Rather than reproducing ornamentation, Kashyap focuses on design principles such as scale, rhythm and symbolism.