Knot your average throwback

In contemporary design, heritage is less about preservation and more about translation—distilling the past into something relevant for today. With Now-Stalgia, a new rug collection created with cultural curator Eeshaan Kashyap, Obeetee approaches tradition with an easy confidence, reworking historic influences without leaning too heavily on nostalgia. Kashyap begins with a simple provocation. “What we call ‘heritage’ today was once radical and contemporary in its own moment,” he says. “Time doesn’t move in a straight line, it folds into itself.” That idea of time folding informs the collection, which feels like a conversation across eras.
Kashyap’s interdisciplinary practice—spanning food, culture and design—also shapes his approach. “Food is about layering—flavour, texture, memory. I approached textiles in a similar way,” he explains. Drawing from Ottoman textile traditions—particularly the richness of silk velvets—the collection navigates influence with restraint. Rather than reproducing ornamentation, Kashyap focuses on design principles such as scale, rhythm and symbolism.
Materiality plays a key role. Inspired by the way metallic threads in historic velvets catch the light, the rugs carry a subtle luminosity. Their palette—deep reds, ambers, sapphires, indigos and muted golds—echoes the splendour of Ottoman palaces and ceremonial robes while remaining suited to modern interiors. “I was interested in extracting design principles like scale, rhythm and symbolism, rather than reproducing historical ornament,” Kashyap notes.
The Crescent Solar Rug draws on celestial imagery with sweeping arcs that evoke cycles and continuity. The Chintamani rug revisits a historic motif associated with power and protection, while the Stair-Wave rug translates rhythm and ascent into a graphic pattern.
Other pieces feel more instinctive. The Chakra Hand-Tufted Wool Rug, in beige and rust tones, creates warmth, while the Ottoman Echo Rug, set against a deep blue field, carries mirrored wave motifs that feel almost meditative. Each piece is hand-tufted, allowing for nuanced experimentation in texture and finish.
For Obeetee—working with over 25,000 artisans across thousands of looms in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh—the collection reflects an evolving design language. “It reflects a vision where heritage remains central, yet deeply relevant to the modern home,” says Angelique Dhama, President of Obeetee Pvt. Ltd. Launched alongside Obeetee Carpets and Home, the collection positions rugs as foundational design elements rather than finishing touches.
“It speaks to a contemporary consumer who desires something distinctive, yet connected to traditional craftsmanship,” Dhama adds. “Each piece is conceived as an enduring object, one that moves seamlessly across generations.” In the end, Now-Stalgia offers a thoughtful bridge between past and present—heritage that feels rooted, yet entirely new.