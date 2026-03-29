The private lives of public systems

In Quota Girls, Nair explores how caste seeps into the most progressive institutions. It is the story of Uma Shree and Savitha, who are on their way to becoming doctors studying at the Kanakadasa Government Medical College, but while they eagerly wanted to focus on their studies, others were more interested in their caste identities, as they belonged to a caste often reduced to manual scavenging. The story starts with a small incident in Uma’s life when she was just nine years old, where her teacher was mentioning the different professions that exist in society, and she excitedly mentioned her father’s job, to which the teacher mocked her. Underlining how caste and its conversation enter into our lives knowingly or unknowingly at a very young age, the story goes on to reveal the rot that exists in our educational institutions and aids for such discriminatory structures to not just exist but thrive.

Across the six stories, different socio-political contexts—from the anti-CAA movement to Covid-19—anchor sharply drawn characters. Nair’s strength lies in weaving these realities into lived experiences that feel immediate and recognisable. The anger and annoyance that one feels against Madhavan in the title story because of his sheer arrogance and selfishness, highlight how a series of distasteful events can culminate in an extreme, irreversible step. She invokes these raw emotions effectively in most cases, though the impact falters in a few. Fiction can be an immaculate tool to examine inequalities and violence, but its effectiveness often depends on a gradual immersion that allows the reader to fully inhabit these realities.