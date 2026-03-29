The private lives of public systems

In Why I Killed My Husband and Other Such Stories, Anita Nair turns to the intimate to make sense of the political. Across six short stories, the author maps precisely how public policies, social structures, and everyday prejudices seep into our private lives. Moving across themes as varied as domestic abuse, caste discrimination, digital fraud, protest movements, and the Covid-19 pandemic, the collection attempts to capture a “state of the nation”, as Nair likes to call it, through individual experiences, where private decisions are shaped by systematic forces.
The title story introduces a familiar scenario. Anjali, a well-educated and working woman, is introduced to B S Madhavan, a professional violinist who works at an insurance company, through a marriage broker. While she was apprehensive about whether he would like her because of her looks, he instantly agreed to get married, and so the dream sequence started for her. But things came to a rude halt sooner than expected as she became a target for her husband’s relentless insults. As years went by, things got worse, but she learned to endure. But as she loses that last shred of belief in their relationship, she takes a step nobody thought of.
In Quota Girls, Nair explores how caste seeps into the most progressive institutions. It is the story of Uma Shree and Savitha, who are on their way to becoming doctors studying at the Kanakadasa Government Medical College, but while they eagerly wanted to focus on their studies, others were more interested in their caste identities, as they belonged to a caste often reduced to manual scavenging. The story starts with a small incident in Uma’s life when she was just nine years old, where her teacher was mentioning the different professions that exist in society, and she excitedly mentioned her father’s job, to which the teacher mocked her. Underlining how caste and its conversation enter into our lives knowingly or unknowingly at a very young age, the story goes on to reveal the rot that exists in our educational institutions and aids for such discriminatory structures to not just exist but thrive.
Across the six stories, different socio-political contexts—from the anti-CAA movement to Covid-19—anchor sharply drawn characters. Nair’s strength lies in weaving these realities into lived experiences that feel immediate and recognisable. The anger and annoyance that one feels against Madhavan in the title story because of his sheer arrogance and selfishness, highlight how a series of distasteful events can culminate in an extreme, irreversible step. She invokes these raw emotions effectively in most cases, though the impact falters in a few. Fiction can be an immaculate tool to examine inequalities and violence, but its effectiveness often depends on a gradual immersion that allows the reader to fully inhabit these realities.
This limitation is evident in stories like The Land of the Lost Content, which deals with digital arrest scams. It follows Urvashi, an influencer who falls prey to such tactics. The mechanics of these scams and the psychological grip they establish on victims demand a more detailed unfolding to fully convey the extent of disempowerment involved.
The collection carries an inherent weight of expectation—not just in literary execution but in the range of issues it seeks to address. That expectation is difficult to meet, as the terrain itself is vast. Several pressing concerns remain outside its scope: the online auction of Muslim women, the public celebration towards convicted rapists, or the continued gaps in legal protections for transgender individuals. These absences do not diminish the stories themselves but underline the impossibility of containing the entirety of a nation’s fractures within a single volume.