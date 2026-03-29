The reluctant maestro

As we alight on technology and the development of an international presence as the way forward, indigenous wisdom, art and cultural institutions honed over centuries, or even millennia, are being marginalised. Declining art forms may have aficionados; however, the groups of these art lovers are dispersed, their clout diffuse and weak. Institutions tasked with supporting these art forms are decaying. Almost adjacent is an ethical question: suppose one chances upon an exponent of a rare art form, what is our duty towards them? That question is beautifully answered in Sumana Ramanan’s book The Secret Master: Arun Kashalkar and a Journey to the Edge of Music. She came upon Arun Kashalkar through Ulhas Kashalkar, Arun’s sibling and a musical maestro. Arun, no less than a maestro himself, was living in anonymity and hard-fought peace.

In the course of her research on Hindustani classical music as a columnist for Mumbai Mirror, the author had been attending concerts when an invitation to a baithak brought her face-to-face with Arun Kashalkar. The man himself is at peace at the fringes of fame. “‘I have no regrets,” he told Ramanan. “I have never stopped investing in my music. My search has been artistic, like that of my gurus.” While those destined for fame have other immediate concerns, those who haven’t come by it are far luckier, for they can hone their art, observe, and refine their learning. “Flow partly reflects a singer’s control over rhythm. Without flow, a rendition sounds like a patchwork. Every style has mediocre musicians who produce such patchwork,” Arun says.

Unlike other biographies, this does not follow a linear model but weaves out of a whole bundle of events. Sometimes the path to understanding a musician is through other musicians and their music, to embody the traditional ethos he is part of. Layer by layer, the author deconstructs the structures that interweave into this almost-magical world. However, this is also about a man who’s bucked tradition; his concerts bring to life the styles of at least three gharanas—Agra, Gwalior, and Jaipur—at a time when most musicians are purists and stick strictly within the bounds of the gharana they are initiated into. “Arun did not expect most listeners to notice the minutiae of his many achievements, enhancements and innovations. He wanted them only to enjoy the overall effect when he marshalled them to create a fresh and dynamic soundscape,” Ramanan writes. What makes his music great is the seamless assimilation of these styles, though it leaves him stranded, almost homeless.