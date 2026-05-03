Eating with friends

Four distinguished friends, representing fabulously wealthy families of industrialists, hoteliers, and patrons of the arts and culture—Deepak Nirula, Nitan Kapoor, Ajay Shriram, and Sunil Kant Munjal—had been to the Doon School together as adolescents. They later formed an intimate group in Delhi to relive happy memories. What starts as a lark soon takes on a life of its own, becoming an exploration of 16 years of Delhi’s dining legacy, captured in the book Table For Four.

However, the niggling questions persist. Why should anyone else, the proverbial general reader, be interested in what they ate and made small talk over? Is the rating system useful for our use or just a pretentious garnish? Presenting 27 restaurant reviews, 10 signature recipes, culinary anecdotes, and reflective essays, the book is full of pleasant surprises. It has been conceived as a product with a long shelf life. The core comprises light-hearted yet serious reviews of restaurants where the ‘old boys’, still young at heart, met at regular intervals. Sometimes the meals are leisurely, and the diners systematically run through the menu. On other days, there is a time crunch, and both the food and reviews are fast—not junk, but rushed in the process.

One of the team members is a vegetarian, and this enriches the contents in a special way. The places visited range from exclusive clubs and members-by-invitation-only chambers in de luxe hotels to gentrified streetside eateries—not exactly the rustic dhaba of yore and lore, but popular spots flocked to by commoners who swear by the quality of the food.