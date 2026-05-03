Not draped well enough

In The Sari Eternal, former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri looks at saris and their genealogy. Choosing the personal route, Puri invites readers to step up to her almirah of saris and proceeds to give the backstory to each drape.

The sari is the oldest surviving garment in the world, dating back some 5,000 years to the Indus Valley Civilisation. This is a storied history, made all the more glorious when you take in the many versions of the garment in terms of textile, weave, pattern and drape.

Unstitched cloth, says Puri, has always been associated with sanctity, completeness and transcendence. It is feminine shakti as depicted by goddesses, princesses, the everyday Indian woman, she states, and then dives into the sari’s religious significance, its mention in Vedic literature, in ancient paintings, on the forms of Hindu goddesses. There are descriptions of Draupadi’s sari at the scene of her public humiliation, Sita jettisoning her fine silks for a ‘plain saffron sari’ when headed into the forest, and Shakuntala’s sari with its close-fitting upper garment.