The Royal Republican

You supported the revocation of Article 370 in J&K by the BJP government. Why?

Yes, I did say there are mixed reactions to this. Some are supporting it, and some are opposing it. I think that under the circumstances, we have no option but to accept it.

Has it helped bring peace and normalcy to J&K?

It hasn’t really. Their claim that terrorism has been wiped out is not true. The Pahalgam attack happened, and yet not a single head has rolled—from that of a constable to the governor. The governor said, “I take responsibility.” Then he should go. Such a big incident happened, and nobody was suspended to the best of my knowledge, nobody was sacked.

Do you ever see the Kashmir dispute being resolved?

No, not as long as Pakistan remains obsessed with snatching Kashmir away from India. Two American movie titles, Magnificent Obsession and Fatal Attraction, convey its approach. Once Pakistan reconciles to the fact that 75 years have passed and it needs to let go, things can move. India, I think, is generally more prepared. But if Pakistan continues with its magnificent obsession, how can matters be resolved? It will go on forever, which is very unfortunate for India, Pakistan and the people of J&K.

It was Lord Mountbatten who persuaded Panditji to take the matter to the UN, telling him that you are now the leader of the free world and it’s an open and shut case. Panditji did not realise that once we went to the UN, we would get bogged down. We got trapped. Pandit Nehru was being idealistic. Basically, he didn’t foresee the consequences.