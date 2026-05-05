Parag A. Shastry’s Madira brings Indian spirits and stories into every cocktail

"The alcohol fades, but the moment stays,” says Parag A. Shastry.

On a regular evening, he reaches for a glass of whisky—neat, or with a splash of water, soda, or a twist of citrus. But writing Madira (Rupa Publications) over the past three years has made him more attentive to what goes into that glass. “Not in a very technical way,” he says, “but I’m more aware of the small additions.”

The book brings together over 101 cocktail recipes featuring Indian spirits such as mahua, kallu, feni, and neera toddy, but it also pushes a larger idea. “It’s about the memory you sit with,” say Shastry. Madira has been written for, what Shastry calls, “the curious reader”. The recipes become entry points into thinking about drinks—their ingredients, origins, and stories.

“How do you bring a slight shift in how people think?” he asks. “Where is this drink coming from? What does it represent? Is there a story to what you’re drinking?”