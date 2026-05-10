Rebels with a cause

An interesting mix of facts and fiction is the highlight of Mohammed Hanif’s latest novel, Rebel English Academy. This style of storytelling, however, is not new to Hanif’s readers. His 2008 Booker-longlisted novel A Case of Exploding Mangoes and his 2010 novel Our Lady of Alice Bhatti also explored themes that are part history and part fiction.

A well-crafted satirical commentary on religiosity, patriarchy and military authoritarianism, Rebel English Academy reads like a whodunnit. Set in the fictional OK Town, the story begins with the execution of the ousted leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by General Zia-ul-Haq. An ISI officer named Captain Gul is posted in OK Town to get Bhutto’s supporters arrested, who are self-immolating in protest.

Hanif writes, “All prisoners but one are asleep in their cells, restless, dreaming of their victims or their loved ones, which in most cases are the same people. The Rawalipindi sky is clear and full of stars; all the talk about omens is rubbish: there are no meteor showers, no storms brewing on the horizon, the sky is not going to shed tears of blood, the earth is not about to split open and swallow its wretched inhabitants and their grief.”