The monks who sold their religion

In Myanmar, monks have also stoked fears about outsiders to justify the abuse and torture of Rohingya Muslims. Faleiro writes that the role of Buddhist monks has changed and that they are no longer “meditative figures in saffron robes”. Their quiet, reflective sessions have given way to raucous, venomous speeches with many monks joining in acts of violence.

Myanmar also has a polarising figure in Ashin Wirathu, who founded the 969 movement with its focus on the boycott of Muslim businesses. The movement gave way to a structured organisation, Ma Ba Tha, which became so powerful that it succeeded in getting Parliamentary approval for Wirathu’s infamous race and religious laws.

The story is different in Thailand. The monarchy here exercises complete control over the clergy and the country’s vast network of temples, after the king took over the governing body of Thai Buddhism. Armed with powers to appoint and dismiss monks, the monarch has ensured that dissenting voices from the clergy are successfully silenced. On their part, the monks have endorsed military rule and supported the crackdown on protests. But there are signs of trouble in paradise. Flush with state funds and donations, rogue monks have been caught “snorting cocaine, driving luxury cars and behaving more like playboys than ascetics.”

In choosing to focus on the weaponisation of religion in Buddhist societies, Faliero narrates a tale of a religion that has shed its own ideals.