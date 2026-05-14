How Pooja Saxena maps street typography through 'India Street Lettering'

Building an archive

In 2017, Saxena began India Street Lettering as a digital archive, documenting signboards and lettering from hardware stores, schools, cinemas, churches, residential neighbourhoods and local businesses across Indian cities. Her interest lay in traditional hand-crafted lettering and the visual possibilities created before digital design tools became widespread.

“The sign maker or designer can basically draw the script in the way that they wanted to,” she says. “I was interested in seeing what is possible in these scripts without the limitations of digital technology.” Through the archive, Saxena also wanted to document the unique visual solutions sign painters created while working within material and production constraints.

When talking about Indian Street Lettering, Saxena believes the conversation is often reduced to clichés though there exists many different perspectives in the field. In 2023, she began publishing small-batch zines in Delhi focused on specific lettering styles and categories. The photobook itself took shape after Blaft Publications approached her in 2024.

The book is not intended only for designers. Alongside photographs of signs and storefronts, Saxena also includes interviews with signmakers and maps of neighbourhoods in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai that readers can explore through their own “type walks”. “I wanted it for people who actually are in the country,” she says. “I’ll really enjoy it when someone flips through the book and says, ‘Oh my god, this sign. I used to walk past it.’”