Navigating identity in frames

In the graphic novel Absolute Jafar, Sarnath Banerjee crafts a personal narrative that finds relevance in contemporary politics. Centering on Brighu, an Indian, and Pakistani Mahrukh’s relationship—“a marriage dependent on bilateral relations”—the narrative unfolds while the couple negotiate their relationship in Delhi amidst bureaucracy troubles of citizenship and visas, and are compelled to migrate to Berlin as cross-border relations turn harsher. What begins as an Indo-Pak love story goes on to inhabit spaces of migration, memory, and belonging and also explores the identity of their son Jafar. With Brighu as Banerjee’s own alter ego, the autobiographical nature of the novel barely limits it.

By interweaving Indian idiom within the narrative, it creates an amusing sense of relatability. With the narrator’s love for Delhi in the background across the book, it charts the lanes of the capital with a sense of familiarity—the Amar Colony’s furniture market and the Blue Line metro slicing across the Hanuman temple. On the other hand, Berlin landscapes with brick bridges, a river, and dry trees appear burdened with dense scribbles.